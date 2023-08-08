Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $26,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Stock Down 1.1 %

Evergy stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 257,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,834. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

