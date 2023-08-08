Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $62.84 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 943,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,835,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.04.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,506 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. 2,939,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,888. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

