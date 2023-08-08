Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 161,434 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,434 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Alkermes worth $22,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alkermes by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 327,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

