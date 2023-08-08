Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,852 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,852 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $46,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,603,000 after buying an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $1,528,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EGP traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.35.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

