Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 248,517 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,994,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 248,517 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Antero Resources worth $69,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,432,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 62.8% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

