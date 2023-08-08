Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 724,496 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724,496 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Caesars Entertainment worth $58,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 567,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,713. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.91.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.42.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

