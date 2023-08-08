Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 86,690 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,690 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.29% of PJT Partners worth $57,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in PJT Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 569,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $595,288.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,689.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.38. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

