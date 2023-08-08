Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 1.5 %

EBMT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $70,261.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,333.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Bancorp Montana

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.