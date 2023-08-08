Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 275,586 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 175,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 125,782 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,230 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

