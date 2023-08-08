Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,413 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Novartis by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Novartis by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.67. 798,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,327. The firm has a market cap of $217.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.24. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

