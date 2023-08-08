Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.72. 3,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

