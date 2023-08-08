Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AZN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.99%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

