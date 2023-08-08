Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes $192,000 Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CION. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in CION Investment by 22.5% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 53,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 333,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,777 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 108.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 146,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment
In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 15,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,746.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 28,780 shares of company stock valued at $274,478. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CION Investment Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CION traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. 36,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,732. CION Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $598.42 million, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter.
CION Investment Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
