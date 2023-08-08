Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.15 EPS.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,566. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

