Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.90.

NYSE DEA opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,888,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,702,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after purchasing an additional 80,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 266,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

