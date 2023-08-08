Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Increased by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,720 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 3.5% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $35,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after purchasing an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.08.

Eaton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.29. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $225.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

