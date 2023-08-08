Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

Eaton Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $225.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average is $178.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

