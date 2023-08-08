Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Declares GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Price Performance

Shares of LON EPIC opened at GBX 67.80 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.49. The company has a market cap of £143.28 million, a PE ratio of 668.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 31.16 and a quick ratio of 22.33. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.80 ($1.03).

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.