Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Declares GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Price Performance
Shares of LON EPIC opened at GBX 67.80 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.49. The company has a market cap of £143.28 million, a PE ratio of 668.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 31.16 and a quick ratio of 22.33. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.80 ($1.03).
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
