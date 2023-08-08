Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.50. 360,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,932,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 6.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $688.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,660 shares of company stock worth $117,848. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Editas Medicine by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 993,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,056,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 808,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

