Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $41,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,666 shares of company stock valued at $19,258,019. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,621. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.