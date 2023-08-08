Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $12.35. 2,666,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,423,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $20.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,614,000 after buying an additional 200,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 49.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 20,204,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,921,000 after buying an additional 6,682,011 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,632,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,922,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.