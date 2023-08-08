Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.35-4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.89 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $20.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

