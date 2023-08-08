Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives C$23.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.75.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFN

Element Fleet Management Trading Down 0.1 %

EFN stock opened at C$21.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.18. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$14.90 and a 1-year high of C$21.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.33.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$289.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.2643068 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.