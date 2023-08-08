Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.4-$33.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.44 billion. Eli Lilly and Company also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.70-$9.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. SVB Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $467.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $454.08 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.53. The company has a market cap of $431.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

