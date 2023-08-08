Emfo LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Emfo LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 712.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after buying an additional 345,740 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,118,000 after purchasing an additional 150,527 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

General Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

General Electric stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,303,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $97.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,779 shares of company stock valued at $36,385,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

