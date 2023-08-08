Emfo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up 8.1% of Emfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Emfo LLC owned about 0.09% of Ares Capital worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,026. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

