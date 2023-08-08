Emfo LLC Sells 335 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Emfo LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

ROST traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average is $108.47.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

