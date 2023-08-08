Emfo LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,375,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,382,796. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.84.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

