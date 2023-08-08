Empower Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Empower has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Empower has a market capitalization of $72,757.58 and $347,138.67 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00329331 USD and is down -7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $366,586.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

