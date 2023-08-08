Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Lowered to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.43.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$48.18. 3,117,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,685,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$47.63 and a 52-week high of C$57.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.26. The company has a market cap of C$97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. Enbridge had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of C$12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.9660703 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

