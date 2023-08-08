Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Enlight Renewable Energy to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.92 million. On average, analysts expect Enlight Renewable Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

ENLT opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth $1,175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth $1,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

