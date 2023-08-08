Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy’s (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 9th. Enlight Renewable Energy had issued 14,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $252,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLT. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,485,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,786,000. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

