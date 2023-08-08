Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENOV. 888 reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enovis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE:ENOV opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis has a 12-month low of $43.88 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.06 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 886 shares of company stock valued at $49,613. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

