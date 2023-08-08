Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,451. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.48 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.23 and a 200 day moving average of $188.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

