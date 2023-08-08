EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.77.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Price Performance

NYSE:EPAM traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.59. 614,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,669. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.10 and a 200 day moving average of $273.45. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 59,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.