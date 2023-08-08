Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$33.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.05.

TSE ERO traded down C$0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.52. 393,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,699. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.81. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$11.61 and a 1 year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$136.58 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.4472387 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

