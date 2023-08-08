ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,937 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.93% of ESAB worth $33,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,920,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $45,626.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

ESAB stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,016. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.38. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $720.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.13 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

