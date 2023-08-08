ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.31.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

ESE stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 89,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.13. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $106.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.83.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

