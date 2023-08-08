Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Announces Earnings Results

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Utilities updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.17. 65,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

