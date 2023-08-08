Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Northcoast Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:WTRG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. 337,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.