Euler (EUL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $572,527.34

Euler (EUL) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Euler token can currently be bought for $2.54 or 0.00008717 BTC on popular exchanges. Euler has a market cap of $42.33 million and $572,527.34 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Euler has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

