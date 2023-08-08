Event Hospitality and Entertainment (OTC:EVHEF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Event Hospitality and Entertainment (OTC:EVHEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

