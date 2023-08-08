Event Hospitality and Entertainment (OTC:EVHEF) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Event Hospitality and Entertainment (OTC:EVHEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Event Hospitality and Entertainment Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Event Hospitality and Entertainment
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Event Hospitality and Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Event Hospitality and Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.