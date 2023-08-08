Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

In other Eventbrite news, General Counsel Julia D. Taylor sold 36,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $253,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 110,587 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Eventbrite by 696.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,360,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,963 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Eventbrite by 33.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,331,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 580,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 22.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,856,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after buying an additional 340,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.88. 1,722,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Eventbrite has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

