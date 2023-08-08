Everi (EVRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. On average, analysts expect Everi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Everi has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everi by 60.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 34.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Everi by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 11.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after buying an additional 51,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

