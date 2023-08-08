Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 27665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Excellon Resources Trading Down 11.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1,653.80% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

