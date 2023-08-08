Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Exelon's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

