Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $109.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.44.

Shares of EXPE traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

