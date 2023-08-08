Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Purchases $436,935.18 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 74,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $436,935.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,766,972 shares in the company, valued at $33,621,446.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. 1,200,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,273. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,671,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Expensify by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Expensify by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 512,628 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

