Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 136,600 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 136,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, DDFG Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $10,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $178.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,158,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,272. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.