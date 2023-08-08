Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Buys 27,800 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $33,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 943.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after purchasing an additional 421,598 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after acquiring an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Align Technology by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after acquiring an additional 243,581 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $46,383,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, reaching $357.75. The stock had a trading volume of 536,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,522. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.06. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.63.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

